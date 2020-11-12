DA the biggest loser as small parties take the three wards it held in Johannesburg

The DA has lost the three wards which it previously held in the City of Johannesburg by-elections.



Results from the IEC which came out on Thursday morning showed that in the five wards that were contested in Johannesburg, Ward 9 in Lenasia which belonged to the DA went to Al Jama-ah. Ward 68 in Riverly went to the Patriotic Alliance while Ward 120 which previously belonged to the DA went to the ANC...