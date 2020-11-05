Myeni fears NPA's gunning for her over SAA transgressions

Former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni fears the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is after her for transgressing the Companies Act as a director by interfering in management decisions at the airline.

At the state capture commission of inquiry yesterday, Myeni repeatedly expressed fear of incriminating herself in a potential criminal case she expects to face in relation to her role at the helm of SAA.

The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria in May declared Myeni a delinquent director after she was found to be dishonest, reckless and grossly negligent in her conduct in some of the airline’s disastrous years, which left it on the brink of collapse.

She was also found to have breached her fiduciary duty to SAA when she intervened in operations that prevented a business transaction with Emirates Airline from taking place that would have brought SAA a minimum of $100m a year.

Yesterday, Myeni and her legal advisers claimed the multidisciplinary law enforcement units comprising the NPA's investigating unit, the Hawks, special investigating unit and others were about to pounce on her.

This formed the basis of Myeni’s refusal to answer questions, especially on SAA, at the commission. She repeatedly responded: “May I not answer the question in case I incriminate myself.

“Chairperson, I came before this commission in terms of its rules. I filed the affidavit indicating that while I respect the commission and wish to assist the commission, I’m in a very difficult position because before me there is a court directing that I be charged in this regard.

“I think I am anxious that I’m compelled to forego my constitutional right not to incriminate myself. So in my affidavit, I’ve referred the commission to the documents relevant to the issues that were raised by the commission.

"I did that, chairperson, because I highly respect this commission, I always act responsibly and I am willing and committed to present myself to this commission so that we deal once and for all with everything that has been said and all the false accusations and insinuations about me that have been made in my absence.”