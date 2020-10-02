Dudu Myeni's lawyers say delinquency judgment is 'case of judicial plagiarism'

The judgment which declared the former SAA board chairperson a delinquent director was a classic case of judicial plagiarism, Dudu Myeni's legal team has argued.

Dali Mpofu, Nqabayethu Buthelezi and Noxolo Kekana made this submission in their heads of argument whereby Myeni seeks to appeal the order made by judge Ronel Tolmay in May this year.

Myeni is also appealing against an application by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and the SAA Pilots Association (Saapa) where the two organisations seek the execution of Tolmay's order.

Myeni's advocates said in heads of argument, filed on September 25, that what was expected to be an impartial and objective judgment of the court on Myeni in May was anything but.

“The judgment as a whole has only 21 paragraphs (7%) out of 285 paragraphs that can be said to be the court's own words. In the circumstances, this is classic case of judicial plagiarism,” Myeni's advocates said.