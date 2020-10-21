Innocent men jailed for nine months get two weeks' compensation

Two men who spent just over nine months in detention for murders they did not commit have approached the highest court in the land for relief.

The approach to the Constitutional Court follows a judgment by the Supreme Court of Appeal in April. In that judgment, the majority of the court ruled that two men held in custody from May 2005 until February 2006 — when a murder charge against them was withdrawn — can be awarded damages for only two weeks of detention.

The court said they could not sue the minister for damages after they appeared in court on June 14.

Johannes Eugen Mahlangu and Phannie Johannes Mtsweni were arrested on May 29 2005 for murdering Vusi Motebu, his partner Thuli Mathebula and two of their three children in Mhluzi, Middelburg, Mpumalanga.

They did not commit the crimes. Their arrest followed a forced confession by Mahlangu, obtained by a policeman who then implicated Mtsweni. During their detention, the police arrested the real perpetrators, who were later convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment.

The high court in Pretoria had found that the men's arrest and detention was lawful and ordered that the minister pay R90,000 to Mahlangu and R50,000 to Mtsweni.