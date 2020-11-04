New records for NSFAS applications recorded
KwaZulu-Natal has recorded the highest number of grade 12 pupils who have applied for National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).
This was announced by minister of higher education, science and innovation Dr Blade Nzimande who congratulated the scheme for passing the 400,000 mark on their 2021 applications...
