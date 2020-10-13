Course credit rules amended

Unisa bursts bubble for TUT law students, would have to study for three more years

A group of about 246 students who graduated with a national diploma in legal assistance at Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) have been told that they would no longer be credited with some modules for entry into the law degree at the University of South Africa (Unisa).



The students who enrolled for an LLB were told they would now have to complete three-and-a-half years of study with the university instead of two years as was the case previously...