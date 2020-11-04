Ethiopia sends army into Tigray region, heavy fighting reported

Heavy fighting broke out in Ethiopia's Tigray region on Wednesday, diplomatic sources said, after the prime minister launched military operations in response to what he said was an attack on federal troops.

In September, Tigray held regional elections in defiance of the federal government, which called the vote "illegal". The row has escalated in recent days with both sides accusing each other of plotting a military conflict.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's office said that early on Wednesday, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) tried to steal artillery and other equipment from federal forces stationed there.

"The last red line has been crossed with this morning's attacks and the federal government is therefore forced into a military confrontation," it said, adding that the aim was to prevent instability engulfing the country and region.