Relief all round as UIF resumes Ters payments
Payments for the Unemployment Insurance Fund’s (UIF) Temporary Employment Relief System (Ters) relief for workers have resumed after being suspended due to fraudulent activities.
Yesterday the business community was up in arms after news broke out that the Ters payment system had been suspended after the auditor-general (AG) raised red flags of fraud. The AG had found that prisoners and deceased people had been paid through the system...
