'Some items more than double, even five times the price': auditor-general on PPE scandal

Makwetu’s preliminary findings reveal that in many cases officials dispensed of all procurement rules. “Teams are still busy auditing the procurement processes, but are identifying matters such as suppliers not having valid tax clearance certificates, quotation and competitive bidding processes not being correctly applied, inadequate or inaccurate specifications and evaluation criteria and the incorrect application thereof, conflicts of interest, and the awarding of a contract in the health sector to a supplier with no previous history of supplying or delivering PPE.”

In other cases auditors found the quality of supplied PPE to be poor. “The problem with the quality of PPE purchased is most evident in a few schools that were visited where the masks provided were not to specifications and were often one-size-fits-all [whether for a child or an adult]. Instances were also found where specified PPE items ordered by a health department were substituted by the supplier with items of a lower specification, which the department accepted and even paid for at the higher price of the originally ordered item,” Makwetu said.

Auditors have also identified clear cases of fraud, but more information will be provided in subsequent reports.

The report also shows that the delivery of water tanks by the department of water & sanitation was behind schedule and riddled with irregularities. The department appointed Rand Water as its implementing agent to roll out the delivery of water tanks to needy communities across the country.

“The department of water affairs and sanitation could not provide a reliable listing of all water tanks delivered and their location, which makes it difficult for us to audit whether the water tanks paid for have been received. It also calls into question the effectiveness of the controls implemented by the department and the reliability of the reporting on the implementation of the initiative. In some instances, Rand Water did not comply with the required procurement processes to appoint suppliers for water tanks and tankering services.”