Hawks raid Majola's offices in R77m PPE probe

Businessman Thulani Majola’s LTE Consulting offices in Johannesburg have been raided by the Hawks in connection with an ongoing investigation into PPE procurement.

Lt-Col Katlego Mogale confirmed to Sowetan that officers from the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) conducted a search-and-seizure operation at Majola’s offices on Tuesday .

Sowetan’s sister newspaper Sunday Times recently reported that Majola was awarded a R77m tender by the police to supply 3-million masks in April.

Bank statements seen by the Sunday Times showed that on April 15 the police paid LTE R6.4m, followed by R70.6m on April 24. The statements also showed two payments of R500,000 Majola made to the ANC in July.

Majola is also at the centre of a probe by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) for irregularities in connection with the R2.7bn Giyani water project.

LTE was awarded an emergency R100m contract to supply water to a number of villages by Lepelle Northern Water. LTE, in turn, appointed construction firm Khato Civils to lay more than 340km of bulk water pipes.

The project to supply water to villagers in Giyani, Limpopo, ballooned from R100m to R2.7bn – and is still incomplete years later.

The project was meant to supply 55 villages in and around Giyani with water, but work is incomplete after the water department failed to make payments to subcontractors.