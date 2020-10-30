Safety, health measures installed as early as March 6

Mining industry's proactive plans mitigated impact of Covid-19

The Covid-19 pandemic has been a challenge that no-one could have anticipated. It has had a wide-reaching impact on all industries across the globe, and the SA mining sector is no exception.



While necessary precautions were put in place as early as possible, there’s still no telling just how much our mining industry will be affected in the long term. One thing we do know is that despite what seems to be the light at the end of the tunnel, with the easing of lockdown restrictions, we cannot afford to be complacent...