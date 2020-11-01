South Africa

Eastern Cape education spokesperson Loyiso Pulumani dies

01 November 2020 - 17:31
Loyiso Pulumani
Loyiso Pulumani
Image: SUPPLIED

The Eastern Cape department of education is mourning the death of Loyiso Pulumani, who was its the director of communication and customer care.

According to the department’s spokesperson, Mali Mtima, Pulumani passed away yesterday morning after a short illness.

Mtima said he was hurt by the news and was having a difficult time believing that Pulumani was gone.

“I know him like my own brother, we worked together for 15 years. He was a humble  man with a strong ethic. He was patient and somebody who was willing to make things happen. I am broken by the news  of his death,” Mtima said.

Education MEC Fundile Gade said he had learnt with great shock of Pulumani’s death.

“He was one of the seasoned government communicators who served the provincial government with diligence and commitment. He dedicated all his time and energy to communications as a way to empower and develop this province. I’m saddened by his untimely death,” Gade said.

Much-loved SA Rugby board member Monde Tabata dies due to Covid-19 complications

Respected SA Rugby board member Monde Tabata has died due to Covid-19-related complications.
Sport
1 month ago

Former BCM mayor Sindisile Maclean dies

Former Buffalo City Metro mayor Dr Sindisile Maclean has died, incumbent Xola Pakati confirmed on Thursday morning
News
2 months ago

Much-loved SA Rugby board member Monde Tabata dies due to Covid-19 complications

Respected SA Rugby board member Monde Tabata has died due to Covid-19-related complications.
Sport
1 month ago

Former BCM mayor Sindisile Maclean dies

Former Buffalo City Metro mayor Dr Sindisile Maclean has died, incumbent Xola Pakati confirmed on Thursday morning
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ayabukwa mourned as police say suspect was killed by community members
Court hears Malema & Ndlozi's 'token of ubuntu' was rejected as funeral assault ...
X