Eastern Cape education spokesperson Loyiso Pulumani dies

The Eastern Cape department of education is mourning the death of Loyiso Pulumani, who was its the director of communication and customer care.

According to the department’s spokesperson, Mali Mtima, Pulumani passed away yesterday morning after a short illness.

Mtima said he was hurt by the news and was having a difficult time believing that Pulumani was gone.

“I know him like my own brother, we worked together for 15 years. He was a humble man with a strong ethic. He was patient and somebody who was willing to make things happen. I am broken by the news of his death,” Mtima said.

Education MEC Fundile Gade said he had learnt with great shock of Pulumani’s death.

“He was one of the seasoned government communicators who served the provincial government with diligence and commitment. He dedicated all his time and energy to communications as a way to empower and develop this province. I’m saddened by his untimely death,” Gade said.