Police offer R100,000 reward to solve murder of cop Donovan Prins

The police have announced a R100,000 reward for assistance that will lead to the arrest of the killers of a policeman in the ganglands of the Western Cape 16 months ago.

Sgt Donovan Prins was responding to suspected gang violence when he was killed on June 24 last year.

The 34-year-old from the crime prevention unit at Steenberg police station was patrolling with his partner in Lavender Hill when they spotted five suspects.

The suspects fled, but when the officers pursued them they opened fire, wounding the sergeant who was driving the vehicle. He was taken to hospital, where he died.

Police minister Bheki Cele visited the family, who asked police to ensure his killers were brought to justice.

On Monday, the anti-gang unit in the Western Cape said it is seeking the assistance of the public for information that will lead to the arrest of the suspects responsible for the murder of Prins.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigating officer Det-Capt Gavin Scheepers on 071 673 2289 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 with their anonymous tipoff.

TimesLIVE