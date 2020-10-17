South Africa

B&B guests 'shot at and robbed' by balaclava-clad gang in Eastern Cape

By Kathryn Kimberley - 17 October 2020 - 11:01
Five guests at a bed and breakfast outside Addo were shot at and robbed by five suspects wearing balaclavas on Friday night. File photo.
Image: File

Police are investigating two counts of attempted murder after guests at a farmhouse bed and breakfast outside Addo in the Eastern Cape were shot at and robbed by a group of balaclava-clad men on Friday night.

According to the police, the five guests were seated in the braai area of the guest house at about 8.30pm when one of them noticed the five suspects crawling on the ground towards them.

Police spokesperson Sgt Majola Nkohli said one of the suspects then started shooting.

“One of the bullets struck the victim in the upper body.

“During the mayhem, a second victim sustained a minor injury after one of the bullets grazed his thigh,” Nkohli said.

“The suspects managed to steal a laptop, a wallet, a handbag and a cellphone before fleeing.”

A case of attempted murder and house robbery is under investigation.

“Police are urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the Addo police.”

