WATCH | Zane Kilian charged alongside alleged members of Terrible West Siders gang

Former rugby player Zane Kilian allegedly found himself in a pack with an alleged notorious Cape Town gang - and now the state wants him to account for its activities.

Kilian, 39, from Springs on Gauteng’s east rand, who is also charged in connection with the murder of police anti-gang unit (AGU) section commander Lt-Col Charl Kinnear, appeared in the Cape Town magistrates’ courts on Tuesday.

He was added to a list of suspects arrested in connection with an attempted hit on prominent lawyer William Booth.

He was handcuffed in the dock and appeared under the watchful eye of a heavily armed contingent of the AGU.

Kilian, who claims to be a registered private investigator, is accused of intercepting Booth, Kinnear and other prominent people’s cellphones.