Ligwalagwala FM DJ 'Kingdom' Mkhabela dies in car crash

The family of the late Ligwalagwala FM presenter and DJ, Sifiso “Kingdom” Mkhabela, has described him as an "angel" who loved his work, family and friends.

Mkhabela died in a road crash on the R40 road between Mbombela and White River in the early hours of Monday.

According to the department of community safety, security and liaison, Mkhabela’s accident happened at 12.30am on Monday morning.

“What we know is that the driver of the bakkie and his passenger died instantly during an accident that involved a Range Rover SUV, and the vehicles caught fire and the two were burnt beyond recognition. The driver of the Range Rover was taken to hospital where he is receiving medical attention. The police are investigating a culpable homicide case,” said community safety, security and liaison spokesperson Moeti Mmusi.

Mkhabela presented an afternoon show on Saturdays called Sisonke Midday Grooves (SMG) between 12pm-2.30pm as well as a jazz show called Weekend Wrap on Sundays at 10pm-12pm, from which he had just knocked off when he met his untimely death.

“We are very shocked about Sfiso’s death, his mother cannot comprehend, she’s very weak," said Mkhabela’s aunt Sindi Beck. "Sfiso was an angel to this family, he was always smiling. Each time when he left for work he would say 'the breadwinner is leaving for work now’, we would laugh about it, and he would always call again and say 'the breadwinner is back from work'. When he didn’t call on Monday morning after his weekend show we were worried, then we got a call that he was involved in a car accident.”