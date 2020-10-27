EFF calls on businesses to make sure 60% of employees are South Africans

EFF leader Julius Malema has called on businesses to make sure at least 60% of their staff are South Africans.

Malema was at pains to explain that this was not a xenophobic call, but that it would stop employers from exploiting foreign nationals, whose rights, he said, were undermined when there were no South African workers in a company.

“When you mix South Africans with our African brothers and sisters, then they are guaranteed of their rights, their safety and better salaries because South Africans would never accept mediocre salaries from any employer.

“We therefore call on all employers inclusive of farms, retail stores, restaurants, hotels, the hospitality businesses and the entire private sector, to ensure that a minimum of 60% of their employees are South Africans,” he said.