Husband of slain businesswoman to appear in court

The husband of one of the businesswomen murdered execution-style attended her burial, cried and was seen comforting their children at the emotionally charged funeral just five days before his arrest.

Pictures leaked to Sowetan show the man in a navy blue suit, white shirt, red tie and a black mask with the letters RIP (rest in peace) together with his wife’s nickname and her year of birth and death.

In some pictures he can be seen comforting two children as they throw flowers into the grave.

Makoena Mabusela-Leshabane, 46, a senior aviation finance consultant, and her friend Tebogo Mphuti, 35, who was in construction and property, were shot at point-blank range and killed in a suspected hit while they were about to view a warehouse to rent in Magnavia, Polokwane, on October 10.

Five men, including the husband, were arrested on Thursday.

A friend close to the family told Sowetan that they were shocked that the husband, who attended the funeral of his wife in a dignified manner, was now a prime suspect for her murder.

“I was with the family the whole week and what shocked me the most was the fact that no one thought he was [involved in] her death. Their children are still very young and it was very sad watching them trying to put brave faces as they sent their mother off and their father comforted them,” said the friend.

In a statement released yesterday morning, the spokesperson of the businesswoman's family said: “During this difficult time of bereavement, there aren’t enough words to express the pain and shock we are going through.”

Sowetan has removed the name of the spokesperson and the link to the businesswoman because it indirectly identifies the husband before he appears in court.

“We are yet to come to terms with the tragic passing of [name of deceased relative] whose love for her family, friends and especially her husband and children, was beyond measure,” said the spokesperson.