WC education department laments huge budget cuts

Western Cape education MEC Debbie Schäfer has accused the national government of cutting provincial budgets — funnelling money to SA’s failing state-owned enterprises at the expense of education.

This was in response to an announcement that trade union federation Cosatu and its partners would be holding a press conference on Monday “about the challenges that are confronting the Western Cape education department”.

Its partners who will join the press conference will include the ANC, the SACP, Sanco, Sadtu, Cosas, and Sasco.

Schäfer called on the organisations to “denounce defunding of education by the national government”.

“I am pleased that Cosatu and its associated organisations understand that there are challenges facing us. The most profound of these challenges — and indeed the one that underpins almost all others — is the continuous defunding of education in the Western Cape by the national government,” she said in a press statement on Sunday.

She said “severe” budget cuts to the Education Infrastructure Grant and expenditure on Covid-19 compliance measures have resulted in a third of 2020’s infrastructure budget being wiped out.