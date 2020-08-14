High court slaps down attempt to reclaim car from ex-lover

A woman who allowed her lover to use her car while she paid the instalments, insurance and all other costs, may not reclaim the vehicle after their relationship turned sour, said the high court in Makhanda, Eastern Cape.

The court found Ronel Smit did not de facto own the car for which she was paying, despite it being registered in her name.

Smit let her former partner, Calvin Kleinhans, use the new car she had bought through a finance agreement with GMSA Finance.