Mamela Nyamza takes legal action after theatre fails to pay her full settlement fee
Director casts State Theatre as villain, again
Award-winning director and choreographer Mamela Nyamza is at loggerheads with the South African State Theatre once again over her unfair dismissal.
After winning her case at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) in August when the parties agreed on a settlement fee she would not reveal, Nyamza said the South African State Theatre (SAST) has only paid her half of the amount to date...
