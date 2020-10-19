At wits’ end over leaking pipe in drought-hit Nelson Mandela Bay

A family who have been without water for a month are terrified they will be slapped with an astronomical water bill - despite repeated calls for the municipality to fix a burst pipe that has been spewing fresh water since June.

Zuziwe Tshaka, 72, who has lived in the house in KwaMagxaki, near Port Elizabeth, for years, said since September the leak has grown worse by the day.

She said she reported the problem to the municipality several times, and when people were sent out to look at the problem, she was told there was a problem with the gauge. But no one ever returned to fix it.

“We noticed stagnant water from underground in June and immediately informed the municipality,” she said.

“They came and said they would be back but never came to fix it.”