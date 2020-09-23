South Africa

Showers 'a luxury' as more than 100 water pipes burst in Fourways in four months

By Kgaugelo Masweneng - 23 September 2020 - 11:37
Residents in and around Fourways in Johannesburg have endured hundreds of water outages as old pipes burst.
Residents in and around Fourways in Johannesburg have endured hundreds of water outages as old pipes burst.
Image: Supplied

There have been more than 100 water pipe bursts in the Fourways area of Johannesburg since June, leaving many affected residents fuming.

Ward 115 councillor Chris Santana said the intermittent water supply was largely due to failing asbestos and cement pipes.

“The residents are frustrated because this has become an everyday problem. The area is starting to look a mess because of the many holes. The issue is that the pipes cannot handle the water pressure,” said Santana.

He said the city of Johannesburg had been quick to respond to the frequent bursts but there was no permanent solution yet.

“We have been trying to get a lot of things fixed, like potholes,” he added.

Mark van der Merwe, chairperson of the Fourways constituency for the DA, said an emerging pipe replacement project had been planned for identified streets.

“The infrastructure in-between the highway and Witkoppen, William Nicol is old. The  asbestos and cement pipes need to be replaced with the new blue pipes.

“I keep track of the bursts and work closely with the community and help them report them. We all have a group where we share pictures and short clips of the bursts. We’ve had more than 100 since June 1,” he said. “We’ve had two mishaps but Joburg Water has been absolutely incredible. Residents were very upset in the beginning but there is good communication, so they are sort of understanding.

“We have repaired some roads ... The problem is that Covid-19 is slowing down the response. Another major inconvenience is the reinstatement of pavements,” said Van der Merwe.

Johannesburg Water spokesperson Isaac Dhludhlu said they were aware of the issues and pleaded with residents to be patient.

“We have started the process of generating a work request that should get priority and funding through our planning and capex programme. In the meantime, we will have a standby team dedicated to the area specifically, and will work around the clock to do repairs as the burst pipes occur to limit the duration of the water interruption,” said Dhludhlu.

TimesLIVE

Protesters dig up tarred KZN road as service delivery frustrations spill over

Four years of frustration over the lack of water and electricity for a northern KwaZulu-Natal community reached a climax this week when residents dug ...
News
18 hours ago

Limpopo municipality unable to provide water and sanitation due to poor revenue collection

A rural Limpopo municipality with zero revenue collection has been unable to provide water and sanitation to residents because it does not even have ...
News
5 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Anxiety, uncertainty & loneliness: Lockdown's true toll on SA's children
PE man's dog attack nightmare won’t end
X