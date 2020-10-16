Education department reinstates headmaster who was kicked out by union

Displaced Mpumalanga principal returns to post

A Mpumalanga principal who had been chased away from his school by unruly members of a teachers' union will be returning to his position almost one year later.



The department of education in Mpumalanga has since made a U-Turn and brought back Patrick Sehoole, a principal of Wolvenkop Special school, whom the SA Democratic Teachers' Union had kicked out at the end of October last year...