Female empowerment and gender equality close to beauty queen's heart
Zozibini poised to leave a phenomenal, proud legacy
The first time I met Mzansi’s beacon of hope Zozibini Tunzi I asked her an uncomfortable question: "Do you know if you are going to enter Miss Universe or Miss World?"
She was flabbergasted by the unexpected question. In all fairness she couldn’t answer it because a few minutes earlier she had just been crowned Miss SA at Sun Arena, Time Square, in Pretoria, August 9, last year...
