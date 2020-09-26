KZN education dept slams 'fake' circular allowing use of schools for religious and other activities again

The KwaZulu-Natal education department has dismissed a circular permitting the resumption of the use of schools for religious and other activities as “fake news”.

The circular, written on an official letterhead and addressed to education officials including principals as well as school governing bodies, claims the department “lifted the restriction of using the school premises in the community with immediate effect ...”

The fake document, which has been doing the rounds, goes on to to state: “Therefore all the business can start operating in accordance to the Covid-19 precautions.