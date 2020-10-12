South Africa

Missing Port Elizabeth boy found 'hiding in the ceiling' of school toilets

12 October 2020 - 16:38
A Port Elizabeth boy who went missing last week has been found. File photo.
A Port Elizabeth boy who went missing last week has been found. File photo.
Image: 123rf/Brian Jackson

A 13-year-old boy from Despatch, outside Port Elizabeth, who went missing last Wednesday has been found.

The school's caretakers found the boy in the toilets on Monday morning.

On Wednesday last week, the boy's stepfather dropped him off at the Eastern Cape school. But when he went back to collect him at 1.30pm, the boy was not there.

The family first tried to trace the teenager on their own. However, when they failed to locate him, they reported him missing to the police on Friday, said SAPS spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu.

“It is alleged that he was hiding in the ceiling the entire weekend. He was taken to the hospital for treatment,” she said.

TimesLIVE

Missing 4-year-old boy found in a box 'murdered'

A four-year-old boy who went missing on his way to a local tuck-shop was found hours later, dead in a box in the Northern Cape.
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Visual investigations: How a ranger tracked the alleged Table Mountain 'killing ...
Brendin Horner's death: What we know so far
X