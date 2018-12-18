Prominent Cape Town lawyer Anthony Broadway has spent a considerable amount of time in his clients’ shoes over the past five years.

The high court in Cape Town recently acquitted him of racketeering‚ money laundering and fraud charges linked to an alleged abalone-poaching syndicate that allegedly raked in R2bn. He was arrested in 2013.

But it seems Broadway still has to split his time between donning his robes and the dock after he landed in hot water for allegedly being part of another syndicate and helping it with its "financial affairs".

He faces charges of money laundering and defeating the ends of justice after self-confessed syndicate kingpins Michael Norman and David Bannister‚ and another alleged member of the syndicate‚ Rasheed Baderoen‚ entered into a plea and sentencing agreement with the state on Friday.