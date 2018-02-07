Committee summons board to come on 13 February

“Prasa is playing games‚” said Zizipho Loyd‚ 24‚ a member of civil society coalition UniteBehind who travelled by taxi from Khayelitsha to attend the hearing of Parliament’s transport committee on Tuesday. “They should have been here‚ but they are not serious. They know that what they are doing is wrong.”

Loyd said she cannot afford to use a taxi to travel and wants to be able to use the trains.

The hearing was scheduled to take place at 9:30am on 6 February when the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa)‚ the Railway Safety Regulator and UniteBehind were due to address the committee.

But despite the presence of Prasa’s acting group Chief Executive Officer Cromet Molepo‚ none of the six members of the current interim board were in attendance.

“The message only got to the board yesterday and they requested to be given time‚” replied Molepo when asked by committee member Leonard Ramatlakane where the board was.