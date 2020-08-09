We must do more to liberate women (and men) from the morass of patriarchy

While accounting for 41.4% of the population, black African women occupy a paltry 3.5% of top management posts in the private sector. And consistent with the downward trajectory in BEE, black women’s representation in private sector top management posts has declined from 3.8% a decade ago.

To add insult to injury, women are still paid less for doing the same job as men in 2020 in a SA whose constitution enjoins all to construct a non-sexist society.

The public sector takes the lead on women empowerment, with provincial governments boasting 60.2% of women representation. This welcome lead is an example from which other sectors should advisedly learn.

These figures illustrate the gap and imbalance in the distribution of life-sustaining opportunities, goods and services among men and women.

Our preoccupation should not be about cataloguing depressing statistics on the status of women. We must commit to changing the conditions of women for the better in word and in deed.

The newly formed non-partisan advocacy group, Women of SA (WoSA), of which I am a proud member, is campaigning for the:

eradication of gender discriminatory practices;

improvement access to finance for women-owned and women-controlled businesses;

increase of women’s representation on the boards of JSE-listed companies;

criminalisation of unequal pay for equal work, and to;

establishment of an annual gender barometer to measure women’s participation in the economy.

Since women’s issues are wide ranging, the foregoing is but a minimum programme. For instance, WoSA believes that incidents of violence against women, which also result in horrendous femicides, must be met with sustained unapologetic condemnation, the naming and shaming of perpetrators and their criminal prosecution.

There should be no place for the odious and barbaric practice of women and children abuse in 21st century SA.

“The emancipation of woman,” wrote an 18th century political economist, “will only be possible when woman can take part in production on a large, social scale, and domestic work no longer claims anything but an insignificant amount of her time.”

Consistent with this truism, the gender struggle in our country must also emphasise the importance of education and the economic empowerment of women as a sine qua non for their emancipation.