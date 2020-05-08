Plan to limit hiring of foreign nationals not xenophobic, says Nxesi

Government is planning to restrict the number of foreign nationals working in certain sectors of the economy.

In terms of an employment policy being developed by the department of employment and labour, the minister could be given the legal right to set sectoral targets or quotas for foreign nationals in some sectors.

"What could happen is that where there are areas where there is preference for foreign nationals - for instance restaurants - the minister would most probably determine that in this sector, only this percentage of foreign nationals will be allowed to work," employment and labour director-general Thobile Lamati told MPs yesterday.

"This is not a new thing. It happens all over the world. It is part of labour market employment policies. We think that employment policy will go a long way in addressing the number of challenges we have in the labour market."