Indefinite jail term for duo who maimed, raped and killed mercilessly
Novel sentence for Tshepisong terror thugs
It is rare for a criminal to be sentenced to an indefinite period in jail. But this was the case for Mduduzi Rogers Mhlongo, 33, and Phillip Jose Mlungu, 22, who were sentenced to life imprisonment for a litany of crimes they committed after terrorising the community of Tshepisong, onn the West Rand, for five months.
However, the pair will have to return to court and stand before a judge after they had served 25 years in prison to reconsider the declaration which deems them dangerous criminals and which could possibly lead to them to serving more time in prison. ...
