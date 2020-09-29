Joburg woman confesses to stabbing boyfriend to death during argument

A 26-year-old woman is behind bars after fatally stabbing her live-in boyfriend during a heated argument inside their shack in Tshepisong, west of Johannesburg, on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Capt Solomon Sibiya said the incident occurred in the middle of the night.

“This morning [Tuesday] at about 7am, our sector police members received a complaint of murder at Tshepisong west, commonly known as 'Ebumnandini', and proceeded to the scene,” he said

“Upon arrival ... they found the suspect, who voluntarily confessed to the murder of her boyfriend. She informed the police that she had a heated argument with the deceased, which led to a physical fight.”

Sibiya said the woman told officers that she took a knife and stabbed the man, who is in his early 30s. The man was declared dead at the scene.