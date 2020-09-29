South Africa

Joburg woman confesses to stabbing boyfriend to death during argument

29 September 2020 - 19:19
A woman is behind bars after fatally stabbing her boyfriend during a heated argument in Tshepisong, west of Joburg, on Tuesday.
A woman is behind bars after fatally stabbing her boyfriend during a heated argument in Tshepisong, west of Joburg, on Tuesday. 
Image: 123RF/Markus Schnessl

A 26-year-old woman is behind bars after fatally stabbing her live-in boyfriend during a heated argument inside their shack in Tshepisong, west of Johannesburg, on Tuesday. 

Police spokesperson Capt Solomon Sibiya said the incident occurred in the middle of the night.

“This morning [Tuesday] at about 7am, our sector police members received a complaint of murder at Tshepisong west, commonly known as 'Ebumnandini', and proceeded to the scene,” he said

“Upon arrival ... they found the suspect, who voluntarily confessed to the murder of her boyfriend. She informed the police that she had a heated argument with the deceased, which led to a physical fight.”

Sibiya said the woman told officers that she took a knife and stabbed the man, who is in his early 30s. The man was declared dead at the scene.

“The deceased sustained a stab wound to the upper body. Police found a blood-stained murder weapon on the scene this morning at about 7am lying on the floor inside the couple’s shack.

“The suspect was put under arrest and later detained at Kagiso Saps.” 

Station commander Brig Themba Maduna condemned the incident.

“Gender-based violence is a serious virus that is more vicious than coronavirus. It affects both men and women in our society and kills trust, tolerance, respect and hope in a relationship,” he said.

“There is no better way of resolving disputes than open communication.” 

The 26-year-old has been charged with murder. She is expected to appear in the Kagiso magistrate's court.

TimesLIVE

Woman accused of stabbing to death boyfriend’s alleged ‘side chick’

A 27-year-old woman is expected to appear in the Moretele magistrate’s court in the North West on Wednesday in connection with the murder of ...
News
2 weeks ago

Killed university student was an #Am-I-Next activist

A 19-year-old university student, Asithandile Zozo, who organised gender-based violence protests following last year’s horrific killing of the ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Anxiety, uncertainty & loneliness: Lockdown's true toll on SA's children
PE man's dog attack nightmare won’t end
X