Ex-MEC's twin daughters 'had injuries in their private parts'

The Nelspruit regional court was on Tuesday told of the injuries sustained by the eight-year-old twins who were allegedly raped by their father, a former Mpumalanga MEC and his stepson.

Investigating officer Sgt Solomon Mbokodo told the court that the victims were taken to a local hospital for examination and to have DNA samples taken.

“We took the children to Rob Ferreira Hospital after removing them from their home [in July]. When we got there, we could not take DNA samples because [after] the incidents had happened 72 hours [had passed, so samples could not be taken]. What the medical professionals said is that they both had injuries in their private parts. The other victim had injuries in her anus too,” said Mbokodo.

He said, if given bail, the accused’s daughters would live in fear as they only have the court as their last hope.

“The children have no support in the family. One of the victims told us that she told they stepmother but she told them that she doesn’t care. The children don’t have a good relationship with their biological mother as she lives in Cape Town. Until they told their teachers about their ordeal, they only spoke amongst themselves on what was happening to them. So they have only this court to give them hope. If [the accused are] released and they [the twins] get to know that they will be very unhappy and scared,” said Mbokodo.

Mbokodo stared testifying on Friday in the duo's bail application which is continuing on Wednesday.

Outside court, ANC and community members from Matsulu protested, demanding the accused be granted bail.

On the other hand, members of the EFF led by deputy secretary-general Poppy Mailola demanded that they be denied bail.