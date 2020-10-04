Limpopo councillor arrested for allegedly raping a minor after offering her a lift

Police in Limpopo have arrested a 58-year-old ward councillor in Mokwakwaila village outside Modjadjiskloof for allegedly raping a 14-year-old.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the man was arrested on Saturday night and would appear in the Bolobedu magistrate's court on Monday.

According to Mojapelo, the ward councillor offered a lift to the minor on Thursday around midday.

“The suspect then drove into the bushes next to Rampepe village, where he allegedly raped the child. He thereafter reportedly took her home, gave her money and a cellphone and told her not to tell anyone,” Mojapelo said.

Mojapelo said when the child was questioned about the cellphone by her mother, she began crying and then told her what had happened. The matter was then reported to the police and a case was opened.