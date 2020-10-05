Slain Khanyile leaves unanswered tender questions

A Porsche, Ferrari, a Rolex watch and a diamond ring. These are some of the fancy items bought in a luxury shopping spree with taxpayers' money meant to empower rural women in the Eastern Cape.



This is a case involving R29m siphoned from the Eastern Cape department of social development in 2015 and 2016, which prosecutors in the district court in King William's Town will be arguing in two weeks...