City Power swoops on Dainfern Estate, where 204 residents owe R13m
City Power said on Wednesday that residents with illegal electricity connections at an upmarket housing estate in Dainfern, Johannesburg, owed them R13m.
And now they have pulled the plug on some homeowners.
Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said teams had conducted a “cut-off” operation at some houses in the estate, near Fourways, earlier in the day.
Mangena said the process was initially delayed after owners at Dainfern Estate resisted, but they were eventually granted entry after threatening to cut off the whole complex.
“The operation is part of City Power's revenue collection efforts targeting those who owe on their electricity bills, are illegally connected to our network, have bridged meters and meters that have been tampered with to ensure the customer is not correctly billed.”
Officials have confiscated and disconnected a prepaid meter in Dainfern Estate...There is no recording of buying electricity at this property for atleast a year. #Sabcnews pic.twitter.com/CwdI3xXPDR— mahlako steph komane (@saneliswak) September 23, 2020
Mangena said millions in revenue was being lost at Dainfern extensions, Dainfern proper and Dainfern Ridge. He said the main reason for the operation was to deal with overloading of the network and to recoup lost revenue caused by those stealing electricity.
The targeted areas have 1,098 customers.
At Dainfern Estate there were 204 overdue customers targeted in Wednesday’s operation, collectively owing City Power R13m.
“The highest single debt to one customer is R1.4m and the house was found with no meter, thus illegally connected,” said Mangena.
“At least 40 customers collectively owe City Power amounts between R100,000 and R1.4m.
City Power urged those who were cut off to settle their bills immediately or make a 10% down payment from the amount owing.
City power officials have spent the last two hours negotiating to switch off power at this estate in Dainfern #Sabcnews pic.twitter.com/i0fq8qtuGl— mahlako steph komane (@saneliswak) September 23, 2020
TimesLIVE
