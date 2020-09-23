City Power swoops on Dainfern Estate, where 204 residents owe R13m

City Power said on Wednesday that residents with illegal electricity connections at an upmarket housing estate in Dainfern, Johannesburg, owed them R13m.

And now they have pulled the plug on some homeowners.

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said teams had conducted a “cut-off” operation at some houses in the estate, near Fourways, earlier in the day.

Mangena said the process was initially delayed after owners at Dainfern Estate resisted, but they were eventually granted entry after threatening to cut off the whole complex.

“The operation is part of City Power's revenue collection efforts targeting those who owe on their electricity bills, are illegally connected to our network, have bridged meters and meters that have been tampered with to ensure the customer is not correctly billed.”