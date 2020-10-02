Culled lions 'posed threat to humans and livestock': SANParks

SA National Parks (SANParks) has stood by its decision to put down seven lions it believes posed a threat to humans and other animals in the Karoo National Park.

It said the decision to put down the animals was not taken lightly and was weighed against the safety of livestock and people.

“The crucial aspects which were considered in making the decision to put down these specific animals are, firstly, this female lion group had left the park before killing a number of sheep from a neighbouring farm and presenting a threat to human beings,” said SANParks spokesperson Reynold Thakhuli.

"Secondly, the pride had familiarised themselves with a specific area from which they escaped, and one of the members of the pride had developed a habit of digging underneath fences.”.

He said the situation was further exacerbated by the terrain of the Karoo National Park, which was mountainous with many small streams and gullies.