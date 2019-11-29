Free your spirit in the FS

I was excited when I got invited to take part on a tour of the Free State, but little did I know the experience would help me also conquer one of my biggest fears - riding a bicycle.

About 17 years ago I fell off a bike, almost hurting myself, and I took a decision then that I would never ride a bicycle in my life again. Part of the activities of the Free State tour included cycling up to the Naval Hill in Bloemfontein, where a Nelson Mandela statue stands.

The city of roses, as Bloemfontein is affectionately known, is home to many key historical and heritage sites.

It hosts the country's Supreme Court of Appeal, the Franklin Game Reserve, the Maselspoort Resort and the Sand du Plessis Theatre.

The city also boasts numerous museums, including the National Women's Monument, the Anglo-Boer War Museum, the National Museum, and the Oliewenhuis Art Museum.

Bloemfontein is also home to sub-Saharan Africa's first digital planetarium, the Naval Hill Planetarium and Boyden Observatory, an astronomical research observatory erected by Harvard University.