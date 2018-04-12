Make Brandfort better, says Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema yesterday called on the government to provide the community of Brandfort in the Free State with better infrastructure.

The EFF yesterday held their own memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in the province.

"We ask that the government to build a TVET [Technical Vocational Education and Training] college for Mama Winnie's children and a 24-hour clinic here," he said to roaring applause.

Malema also urged local mines to give shares to members of the community.