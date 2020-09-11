Ramaphosa wants answers on the ANC Zimbabwe flight

President Cyril Ramaphosa has directed defence and military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to furnish him, within 48 hours, with a detailed report on the circumstances that led to her sharing a flight to Zimbabwe with a senior ANC delegation.

A presidency statement issued on Friday evening said Ramaphosa had noted the public discussion that has been generated about the flight to Harare by Mapisa-Nqakula, who had permission to travel to Zimbabwe to meet her counterpart to discuss defence-related matters in the region after a recent Sadc summit.

“In the interest of good governance and the prudent and ethical use of state assets, the president has directed the minister to provide a report within 48 hours that will set out the circumstances about the flight and the passenger list,” read the statement.

It said Ramaphosa welcomed the interest shown by South Africans in this matter as an indication of the nation’s vigilance against allegations of improper deployment of public resources.

Opposition parties have accused the ANC of abusing public resources for party business after an ANC delegation sent to meet Zimbabwe's governing Zanu-PF used a military aircraft for the trip.

Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald accused the ANC delegation of not only violating lockdown regulations, but also misusing taxpayers' money by travelling in the military's Falcon 900 aircraft.