'We don’t even own our music, films, art and memorial lands': Mbuyiseni Ndlozi reflects on Heritage Day

While many South Africans celebrated Heritage Day by showcasing their cultures, EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi took the day to reflect on SA's collective “dispossession”.

On Thursday, Ndlozi said the cultural day was a “game” and that it was a “general comedy” used to dispossess SA of what really matters.

“During 'Heritage Day' we play a game, fooling and tricking ourselves in the general comedy that is our dispossessed lives,” said Ndlozi.

He said SA's heritage was rooted in music, films, art and memorial lands, and without these there was no heritage to celebrate.