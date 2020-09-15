Funeral parlour strikers ambush hearse

An Avbob hearse driver was left shaken and upset after he and his assistant, who were removing a dead body in Etwatwa near Daveyton on Tuesday morning, were ambushed by the unification task team (UTT) shutting down removals for the funeral industry strike.



Francois Swanepoel said he got the shock of his life when he was stopped by an angry task team mob in Etwatwa at about 7am...