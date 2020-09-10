Funeral undertakers vow to embark on strike

More than 3,000 funeral parlours in SA have threatened to embark on a national strike and to also withdraw corpse removal services from Monday if the government does not respond to their demands.



The funeral parlour directors, who say that the government has been ignoring them since October last year, demand the outsourcing of mortuary facilities to be recognised and legalised, and the amendment of bylaws by municipalities to enable cluster storages. They say this will ease their financial burden because they are now required to pay for storages at private facilities...