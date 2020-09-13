Cleaner allegedly sexually assaults woman at quarantine facility in Mossel Bay

A woman was allegedly sexually assaulted at a quarantine and isolation facility in Mossel Bay, the Western Cape public works department said on Sunday.

Public works spokesperson Jandré Bakker said the incident happened on Friday.

Bakker said the department takes the allegations “very seriously” and would provide their full support in the investigation.

Bakker said the suspect, who is an employee of a cleaning company, has been arrested.

“The alleged victim has been taken from the site by the department of health to a different location and is receiving the needed support.”

