SA records 49 more Covid-19 deaths
SA has recorded 1,816 Covid-19 cases in the last 24-hour cycle, bringing the nationwide total to 648,214, the national health department says.
Health minister Zweli Mkhize said the country had recorded 49 more Covid-19 deaths by Saturday night.
Thirteen were in the Western Cape, 12 in Gauteng, 11 in KwaZulu-Natal, eight in the Eastern Cape, and five from the Free State. This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 15,427.
“Our recoveries now stand at 576,423 which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%.” TimesLIVE
