ANC delegation won't meet opposition or civil society in Zim, says Zanu-PF

A “high-powered” ANC delegation is expected to arrive in Zimbabwe on Tuesday evening, but will meet only the ruling Zanu-PF.

The ANC delegation won’t meet the opposition or civil society, according to a statement by Zanu-PF acting secretary for information and publicity Patrick Chinamasa.

“Following inquiries from various quarters and our friends from the media in particular on the purpose of this meeting, Zanu-PF wishes to make it categorically clear that this is a meeting between Zanu-PF and the ANC delegation only,” the statement reads.

A fortnight ago Zanu-PF invited the ANC for a visit, in which the South African ruling party would meet Zanu-PF’s central decision-making body, the politburo.

Zanu-PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu told journalists that the Ace Magashule-led team that included Lindiwe Zulu, the ANC international relations chair, and Tony Yengeni, the party’s peace and stability committee chair, would be welcomed in Zimbabwe because, “They are the ones with issues, so we will hear from them.”