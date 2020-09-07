Cyril Ramaphosa delivers mild speech at Sasco rally, ignores their demands

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday delivered a lukewarm keynote address at a virtual anniversary celebration of the SA Student Congress (Sasco).

Not only that, but Ramaphosa could not be drawn into entertaining any of the Sasco demands made by its president, Bamanye Matiwane, who spoke before the head of state.

And this could be noticed by Sasco secretary-general Buthanani Ngwane, who reminded Ramaphosa after his address of their demands.

“Thank you Mr President and we wish our demands and message to you and the ANC as our Sasco president has said them will be implemented with speed,” said Ngwane.

Sasco made several demands including the formation of a “student bank” and an end to corruption in the ANC government.

Given the political climate in the country and internal wrangling and battle for control within the ANC, many would have expected Ramaphosa to go for the kill. This especially after the ANC's most recent national executive committee meeting where he emerged unscathed despite attempts to corner him.