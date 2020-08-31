Students and biker appear in court after violent clashes outside parliament

Sixteen protesters - among them students and at least one biker - have been released on warning and told to appear in court in six weeks' time after clashes with police in Cape Town at the weekend.

On Saturday, protesters took to the streets in the Mother City to display outrage and demand action in the wake of frequent gender-based violence incidents in SA.

But tensions quickly spiralled as protesters, including a second group of bikers taking aim at farm murders, clashed with police stationed near parliament.

In total, 16 people were arrested and appeared in the Cape Town magistrate's court on Monday on charges of public violence. They were all released and told to appear in court again on October 13.

The 16 protesters, almost all students and some as young as 19, appeared after lawyers secured their release at about 2am on Sunday morning.

They were part of a group of hundreds of people who peacefully protested on the corner of Roseland and Buitenkant streets on Saturday in remembrance of Uyinene Mrwetyana, a 20-year-old student whose rape and murder in August last year added to SA's grim violence against women and children statistics.

But one of those arrested was a member of the large biker protest against farm murders. Police had planned for this protest and set up a cordon to stop them from going near parliament's front entrance.

The trouble seemingly started when the bikers arrived and broke through the police line, demanding their right to be able to protest outside parliament. The police barricade prevented them from getting close to the parliamentary precinct, and lockdown regulations prohibit large crowds from gathering.

A biker was allegedly caught on video exchanging blows with a police officer as the bikers forced through the police line.