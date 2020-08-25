Boy killed, girl injured by stray bullets during Cape Town land invasion

Two young children were hit by stray bullets during a violent housing protest in Elsies River in Cape Town on Monday.

An eight-year-old boy was shot in the chest and killed, while a 12-year-old girl was injured during the protest, said Cape Town mayor Dan Plato.

The children were allegedly shot by a man known to the community.

Plato said law enforcement officials who attempted to calm the protests were also shot at.

“I am informed officials were acting to protect social housing units from land invasion following many desperate calls for help from the community. Further, that our officers are unharmed having taken cover as shots were fired at them from within a crowd,” he said.